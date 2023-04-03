Here's how to make sure your Vote By Mail ballot is counted in the runoff election.

How to make sure your Vote By Mail ballot is counted in Chicago runoff election

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday, April 4 is Election Day in Chicago and the last day to postmark Vote By Mail ballots, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

Putting your sealed ballot into a mailbox does not always mean that it will be postmarked on time, so the Chicago Board of Elections recommends voters go to a post office to hand in their ballot on or before Tuesday. Voters can also turn in their ballots at a Secure Dropbox before 7 p.m. on Tuesday for their Vote By Mail ballot to be counted.

The Chicago Board of Elections says more than 95,000 Vote By Mail ballots have been returned, with many more still outstanding.

Another 154,000 early ballots have been cast in-person in Chicago, meaning nearly 250,000 total votes have already been cast so far in the runoff election.

The Chicago Board of Elections said all Vote By Mail ballots received on Election Day will be processed and counted starting April 5 and the board has until April 18 to count ballots that met the postmark deadline.