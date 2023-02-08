Chicago mayor race: New poll shows statistical dead heat between Lightfoot, Garcia, Vallas

Less than three weeks away from the election, new polling numbers show a statistical dead heat in the race for Chicago mayor.

According to a new Sun-Times/WBEZ poll conducted last week, Lightfoot at 17%, Garcia with 20%, and Vallas at 18%. The poll has a margin of error of +/- 4%, and a large number of voters have yet to decide on their candidate.

The candidates are participating in a forum at the student center at UIC hosted by the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ. The forum is one of two events split between both days, and all nine mayoral candidates are scheduled to take part.

Wednesday's event includes Lightfoot, Garcia, Vallas, Kam Buckner, and Sophia King. Questions are based on surveyed responses from the public. There are also two other forums taking place Wednesday night.

Election Day in Chicago is February 28. The two candidates that get the most votes will move to the runoff election on April 4.