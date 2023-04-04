It's Election Day in Chicago, with polling locations opening across the city as voters will pick either Paul Vallas or Brandon Johnson for mayor.

Chicago mayoral election: Election Day arrives, with voters set to pick either Vallas or Johnson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago mayoral election runoff date has arrived with polls opening Tuesday morning.

Voters are going to the polls for the second time this year to choose a new mayor.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and they stay open until 7 p.m.

Both Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson will be voting in their precincts, then they have a full day of greeting voters around the city.

Monday, Vallas and Johnson were out on the campaign trail making their final pitch to voters on who should be the next mayor of Chicago.

Both challengers said they feel energized and confident and ready to lead. Monday evening, Vallas was joined by Senator Dick Durbin in the Loop, reflecting his long campaign.

And Johnson was on the Near West Side talking about turnout at the Racine Blue Line stop.

"It's been a great opportunity for me to hear the issues from Chicagoans from all across the city while at the same time, hearing their stories," Vallas said.

"You can feel the energy all over the city," Johnson said. "I am grateful for it. I am encouraging everyone to get out and vote."

An independent poll showed Vallas widening his lead from two points to four over Johnson, but the race is still expected to be tight.

As of Tuesday morning, the Chicago Board of Elections said the early vote total stood at 184,723 ballots cast, with another 107,868 vote by-mail ballots returned.

It's not clear if we will know a winner by Tuesday night. Chicago takes mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day and the number of ballots left to arrive have to be counted.

To find your polling location, visit the Chicago Board of Elections website.