Senator Dick Durbin endorses Paul Vallas as Reverend Al Sharpton attends event with Brandon Johnson

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Candidates in the Chicago mayoral race are pushing for support in their final full week of campaigning before next Tuesday's runoff election.

In addition to last hope efforts to sway undecided voters and to get people to the polls, endorsements are still coming in.

It is crunch time for both candidates and they are both bringing out the big guns Sunday.

Paul Vallas got an important endorsement from Senator Dick Durbin, while Brandon Johnson attended a "Get Out the Vote" event on the West Side. The event was attended by none other than Reverend Al Sharpton, who travelled to Chicago specifically for this.

Johnson spent a good part of his day in church.

"On April 4, it's time to revive the City of Chicago," Johnson said.

Vallas marched in Sunday's Hellenic Heritage Parade in Greektown, but not before garnering an important endorsement from Durbin.

"I think it's going to help dispel this myth that I'm not a lifelong Democrat," Vallas said.

Indeed, Vallas, who has been plagued throughout the runoff by accusations of being a close Republican, was flanked -- not just by Durbin, but also by Jesse White.

Durbin explained why, unlike Governor Pritzker, he chose to take a side in Chicago's mayoral election.

"I thought about it long and hard. I respect both candidates in the race," Durbin said. "Quite honestly, I know Paul Vallas so well -- I know him personally. I know his family. I know his values and I know his amazing intellect. I have worked with this man over the years."

But will the endorsement make a difference? Both candidates have amassed impressive lists of endorsements.

The latest polls are now showing the race to be a statistical dead heat, with Vallas only two points ahead of Johnson and with 10% still saying they're undecided.

Vallas has really solidified his base in the white communities, particularly in the North West and South West sides. Brandon Johnson has solidified his base in African American communities. So what's up for grabs are progressive whites on the lakefront and Latino voters, and I think that's where the real rubber is going to meet the road," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.