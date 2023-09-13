Mexican Independence Day events in Chicago to offer special celebration of heritage, culture

The Mexican holiday, celebrating the country's freedom from Spain, has a cultural significance and connection to Mexican people living in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mexico's Independence Day is approaching and celebrations will kick off all over the city this weekend.

The Mexican holiday, celebrating the country's freedom from Spain, has powered through generations. The most significant part isn't just the day itself, but making personal connections with history.

"On September 15 at 11 p.m., Father Miguel Hidalgo made the cry for independence in front of a banner that had the image of Virgen de Guadalupe on it," said Barbara Engelskirchen, National Museum of Mexican Art Chief Development Officer.

In that historical moment, the world changed, and it gave her, and so many other Mexicans in Chicago, a day to celebrate.

Engelskirchen said her mom made sure she knew about her heritage.

"Each year for Mexican Independence Day, she dresses up in little outfits, and we'll go to march in the parades in Little Village," Engelskirchen said.

Now, working at the national museum of mexican art, she said it's her turn to teach their heritage.

"We know that children in schools do better when they understand their culture," Engelskirchen said.

Mexican flags will be seen flying all over the city, including the Mexican Cultural Committee of Chicago's annual Grito ceremony at the Benito Juarez Community Academy.

"We felt very strongly that we needed to go ahead with this event in a public way," said Teresa Fraga with the Mexican Cultural Committee of Chicago.

The committee said they wanted to give people an alternative celebration to the massive crowds they've seen downtown over the years.

"There's existing fencing. This is a free event, but we're being very cautious," said Mateo Mulcahy with the Mexican Cultural Committee of Chicago.

The community aims to focus on what's most important.

"We need to continue to fight for what we want as people," Engelskirchen said.

The Grito ceremony will kick off at 4 p.m. Friday. The National Museum of Mexican Art continues to prepare for their annual exhibition September 22.