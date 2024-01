Crest Hill becomes latest Chicago suburb to crack down on unscheduled migrant buses

CREST HILL, Ill. (WLS) -- Crest Hill is the latest suburb to crack down on unscheduled migrant buses arriving in the city.

The city council passed the ordinance at Monday night's meeting.

Applications for drop-offs are now required.

Those drop-offs are only allowed at specific locations, on certain days and during set hours.

Bus companies violating the ordinance are subject to fines.

