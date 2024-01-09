Migrants Chicago: Migrant arrivals get taste of true winter weather, as some try to help

Organizations are trying to help Chicago migrants, as winter weather bears down on the area.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the snow and slush and a forecast for bitter cold temperatures, there's a new focus on migrants unaccustomed to this kind of weather.

Some are braving the elements, and others are trying to help.

Dressed in jean shorts and tube socks, one new arrival was shivering as he and others got a good taste of a Chicago winter Tuesday.

There were about 280 migrants at the city's landing zone, packed into warming buses, waiting for shelter as the cold rain poured down.

"Of course it's not ideal; it wasn't meant to be a permanent solution. The city is struggling to find available beds," said Andre Gordillo, with New Life Centers.

Gordillo's organization is assisting the city in welcoming the new arrivals. They all are given a coat, warm clothing and a blanket, but nothing more.

"For now, they wait for beds to open up. We can't be providing three jackets and four blankets. Then storage becomes an issue," Gordillo said.

And there is no spare room on the buses.

Jose Angel Farias has been living on one for three days. He is worried about the health of his 2-year-old daughter. Farias said there are some people on the buses with fevers.

"We do not have the means for a medical emergency; the buses are super crowded. There is not room for one more person," Farias said.

He said sleeping at night on the bus is almost impossible.

Families, specifically single women and children, are the first to be placed in shelters.

Single men are the last. Some have been living at the landing zone for several days.

"Although the bus is uncomfortable, at least it gives you a little warmth," 21-year-old Andres Guisao said.

The landing zone may get some relief by week's end. The long-awaited state shelter at a former Little Village CVS is scheduled to open soon.

The new shelter will come just in time for migrants to experience the reality of a Chicago winter in January. Single digits are expected early next week.

All of this comes as Chicago's suburbs scramble to enact new regulations, after buses from Texas have been dropping migrants off without any warning.

Oak Lawn is the latest suburb to consider a ban on unscheduled bus drop-offs.

On Tuesday night, the Village Board will discuss an ordinance which would require buses operating in the village to have a license.

Last month, Oak Lawn amended its hotel occupancy ordinance over migrant housing concerns.

In recent weeks, dozens of suburbs have passed ordinances in regards to the migrant crisis, as random bus drop-offs increased after Chicago changed its restrictions.