Private plane from Texas drops off 120 migrants at O'Hare Airport, city officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A private plane dropped off about over 100 migrants at O'Hare Airport Tuesday evening.

The flight landed at O'Hare around 7:15 p.m., and airport police received a call of about 100 asylum seekers being dropped off at Signature Flight, a spokesperson for the City of Chicago said in a statement Wednesday.

The plane came from El Paso, Texas, and it was chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management, according to the spokesperson.

Two people who were on the flight fled the scene in an Uber vehicle before police arrived, the statement said.

The City of Chicago will continue to find space in their shelter system for asylum seekers already staying at O'Hare Airport and for the new arrivals, the spokesperson said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office issued a statement about the flight:

"Because Mayor Johnson is failing to live up to his city's "Welcoming City" ordinance by targeting migrant buses from Texas, we are expanding our operation to include flights to Chicago, like the Biden Administration has been doing across the country. Governor Abbott launched the border bus mission in April 2022 to provide support to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities as the Biden Administration leaves thousands of migrants in their towns. Until President Biden steps up and does his job to secure the border, Texas will continue taking historic action to help our local partners respond to this Biden-made crisis."

