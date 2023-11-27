A lawsuit from two Chicago residents over the city's migrant housing crisis will be in court Monday.

Lawsuit from Chicago residents over handling of migrant housing in court Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two South Shore residents will appear in front of a judge after filing a lawsuit against the city of Chicago and how officials are housing incoming migrants.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction against the city. The plaintiffs want to stop the city from housing migrants in public schools, parks and police stations and even those so-called tent camps.

The legal action could prevent the mayor from disrupting park programs, violating

zoning laws and he would have to disclose fully how much money is being spent on supporting incoming migrants. That case goes before a judge Monday morning.

In the meantime, protesters came out once again over the weekend. They are against the city's plans to build a winterized base camp for migrants at a vacant lot at 38th Street and California Avenue.

Twelfth Ward Alderwoman Julia Ramirez said construction will begin Monday even though soil tests show the land is contaminated with toxic metals, and is not safe.

"A while back, they tried to put a playground. They couldn't. They tried to put a school. They couldn't," said longtime resident Ricardo Palacios. "People did background histories on this site. It was contaminated because it was a railroad track disposal."

The winterized base camps would temporarily house up to 2000 migrants, many of whom have been living at the airports and at police stations around the city.

But in conflicting reports, Mayor Brandon Johnson's office said construction will not begin Monday in Brighton Park and right now, it's unclear when the work will start.