Mayor Brandon Johnson expected to provide details on migrant plans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected Friday to release more details about his migrant policy.

This comes after Governor JB Pritzker pledged more money to help deal with the crisis with more arrivals expected.

Earlier this week, Johnson announced "We are addressing the anxiety and fear that people have, whether you are a taxpayer or whether you are someone who is seeking asylum in the city of Chicago," Johnson said.

RELATED: Chicago migrants will have 60-day limit to shelter stays, Mayor Johnson announces

Governor Pritzker announced $160 million in new funding to help with the migrant crisis. Some of the money will be used for setting up an intake centers to help asylum seekers when they arrive and asking if they intend to stay in Chicago or if not get transportation elsewhere.

"Now that we are very close to winter, it is clear that the city needs more help and so the state is now stepping in to provide some of that help," Governor Pritzker said.

Governor JB Pritzker outlines plans for migrant intake center, funds for shelter

The state is providing $65 million which will be used for a winterized tent base camp for as many as 2,000 migrants.

The rest of the money will be used for services to help new arrivals move on with their lives, such as applying for work permits.