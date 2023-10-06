CPS parents offer support, community to new-arrival migrant students at Greeley Elementary

A group of CPS parents at a Lake View school are supporting new-arrivals in their community with school supplies and other necessitites.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of CPS parents at a Lake View school are supporting new-arrivals in their community with school supplies and other necessities.

The Greeley Elementary School community is growing. Chicago Public Schools confirms 115 new students are enrolled this year.

"They have been very nice to me and I like them and they help me speak a different language," Greeley student Scarlett Tague said.

Parents said many of the new students are newly-arrived Venezuelans, so they went into action to help the students and their families.

"There is a great from what the teachers are telling us needs in some of the essentials that students don't have and we want to make sure everyone has what they need," said Chemika Howard, Greeley Elementary PTO President.

"There have been so many businesses in lake view block clubs individuals who have just said, 'Send me the list and I'll buy something off the Amazon wish list and send it,'" said Lora Nickels, Greeley Elementary PTO Secretary.

The Greeley Parent Teacher Organization is also advocating for help for teachers and staff inside the school.

"It's been a real strain on them having class sizes that are much bigger not having the number of aides in the classrooms they need," Nickels said.

CPS reported the start of school last year there were more than 72,000 English Language Learners throughout the district. This year there are nearly 79,000.

Karime Asaf is the CPS Chief of Language and Cultural Education. She said they've added more bilingual teachers and are aggressively looking for more.

CPS confirms Greeley will be getting $600,000 to hire new staff.

In the meantime, the parents are helping prepare their new families for winter, collecting new coats and boots.

"It's heartwarming also that we have so many people willing to help," Howard said.

The parents urged all Chicagoans to reach out to their local schools to see how they may help as the numbers and needs continue to grow.

"Building relationships to actually make a community that makes a difference we've seen so much growth in the last year," said Joey Yuen, Greenly Elementary PTO member. "It's helped us to see opportunities at every corner."