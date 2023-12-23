Chicago migrants: Oak Park group throws holiday party for asylum seekers

Migrants temporarily calling Oak Park home were invited to a holiday party with fellow asylum seekers, coming together to cook and celebrate their own traditions in a new country.

Migrants temporarily calling Oak Park home were invited to a holiday party with fellow asylum seekers, coming together to cook and celebrate their own traditions in a new country.

Migrants temporarily calling Oak Park home were invited to a holiday party with fellow asylum seekers, coming together to cook and celebrate their own traditions in a new country.

Migrants temporarily calling Oak Park home were invited to a holiday party with fellow asylum seekers, coming together to cook and celebrate their own traditions in a new country.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Migrants temporarily calling Oak Park home were invited to a holiday party with fellow asylum seekers Friday, coming together to cook and celebrate their holiday traditions in a new country.

The United Lutheran Church in Oak Park was filled with holiday cheer, a festive welcome to Venezuelan and Central American migrants who have journeyed to America in hopes of planting new roots.

"It means so much to see those smiles on their faces especially around this time of year because they have just experienced a very traumatic journey here. They're in a new place. They don't know the language," said Cynthia Brito, event organizer with the Revolutionary Youth Action Group. "I think having this particular celebration be very much about traditions that come from their communities will give them a sense of peace."

The group, also known as ROYAL, partnered with asylum seekers living in temporary housing in Oak Park to host the party.

READ MORE: Bus from Texas drops migrants at Kankakee gas station, then leaves

About 150 migrants gathered through the night to enjoy their native music, children's activities like face painting, and traditional holiday food from Venezuela.

Freddy Garcia, who arrived in the Chicago area from Venezuela four months ago, said he felt an incredible amount of joy being there.

"I feel that despite all of the struggles of my particular community, it feels great to put something like this together. And, I feel a great amount of joy and happiness in this moment," he said in Spanish.

"Part of the reason why we're doing this is to show them that they have community here. That we're here for them. We have their back," Brito said.