Bus from Texas drops off migrants at Kankakee gas station, police say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A bus carrying migrants from Texas made a drop off at a gas station in Kankakee Thursday, and the bus driver reportedly told the migrants they had arrived in Chicago.

The Kankakee County Sheriff's Office said they discovered 30 to 40 people walking along the side of the highway wrapped in blankets around 7:30 a.m.

After talking with the people, officers determined they were Venezuelan migrants were dropped off at a gas station at 4:30 a.m.by a bus that came from El Paso, Texas.

The migrants had no money or food, police said.

They were taken to Midway Airport to be connected with resources in Chicago.