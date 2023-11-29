Migrants in Chicago: Construction set to begin for Brighton park migrant camp

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Construction is expected to officially start Wednesday in Chicago on a migrant base camp in Brighton Park.

At the same time, local churches are stepping up even more to help migrants.

As Mayor Johnson announces a new initiative to get migrants out of the cold, construction at the controversial Brighton Park site of a base tent camp will begin Wednesday.

Massive winterized tents will be installed and house up to 2,000 incoming asylum seekers.

The city hopes to have base camps functioning by mid-December after environmental assessments are done on the soil there. With more than 1,000 migrants sleeping in and outside of police stations, there is a renewed push to get them somewhere safe and warm.

At an afternoon press conference Tuesday, Mayor Johnson announced a collaborative effort with church leaders and organizations called the

Unity Initiative. Seventeen churches are opening their doors to house and feed migrants, funded by $350,000 in private donations at no cost to the taxpayer.

Three hundred and forty migrants will move into suitable shelters.

"You know, when you walk by and you see children outside without coats and hats and it just touches your heart," Dunamis Life Church Pastor Robert Belfort. "You have to do something."

The goal is to have the migrants stay in the churches for 60 days, and then hopefully transition to living on their own.

The pastors are hoping to raise a total of $1 million by the end of the year to fund this effort.