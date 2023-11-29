Migrants in Chicago: Churches begin taking in migrants as part of Mayor Johnson's initiative

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bus took migrants from a Chicago police station to Renewal Live Church in Woodlawn as some churches open their doors to migrants.

Eighty migrants are being moved from the District 5 Police Station into four different churches in the city.

This is all part of Mayor Brandon Johnson's Unity Initiative, announced Tuesday, with migrants moving into church shelters.

RELATED: Migrants in Chicago: Construction set to begin for Brighton Park migrant camp

The migrants have been slowly packing up their belongings Wednesday morning.

Seventeen churches are opening their doors to house and feed migrants, funded by $350,000 in private donations at no cost to the taxpayer.

"And we just feel like the churches are ready," Grace and Peace Church Pastor John Zayas said. "They're excited to have, you know, folks into their churches. Again, it's not just housing, it's hope. And so that's the key that we want to walk alongside them, work with them, establish them ,moving them on."

The goal is to have the migrants stay in the churches for 60 days and then hopefully transition to living on their own.