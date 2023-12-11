As the Chicago migrant crisis continues, the state will not proceed with a camp for migrants in Brighton Park after an environmental review.

No plans to build another migrant base camp after Brighton Park project derailed, city says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The city of Chicago is now saying that there are no plans to build another migrant base camp.

What was supposed to be one in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood has been completely dismantled.

This comes less than a week after the state halted construction on the winterized shelter at 38th and California. The Illinois EPA said the soil there could be contaminated with toxic chemicals.

The deputy mayor of immigrant, migrant, and refugee rights talked about what's next during a discussion on Monday at the Union League club, saying the city is looking at other options.

The city hoped to place as many as 2,000 migrants in those winterized tents.

One of the options to house migrants is smaller brick and mortar locations like the former CVS store on South Pulaski in Little Village. A temporary shelter will be opened there.

On Monday night, 22nd Ward Alderman Michael Rodriguez will host a community meeting to update residents on the plans. The meeting is set for 6 p.m. at Lawndale High School.

The number of migrants still awaiting shelter has come down drastically from the height of the crisis. Right now, 660 migrants are awaiting placement, 461 are at police stations and 199 are at O'Hare.

More than 25,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott starting busing them here more than a year ago.

