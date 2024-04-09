Mayor Johnson expected to request more funds for migrant crisis, alderman says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson is expected to request additional money from Chicago's City Council to handle the migrant crisis.

Alderman Jason Ervin, who is the chair of the City Council Budget Committee, told ABC7 Chicago that he and other alderpeople are expecting to receive a brief on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They expect to learn the details on how that money would be used.

The Budget Committee is scheduled to meet next Monday to review the proposals.

A majority of the council would still need to approve the funding.