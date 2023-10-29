Morgan Park residents raise concerns over city's plans for migrant shelter at vacant lot

Morgan Park residents raised concerns over the city's plan to house migrants in Chicago at 115th and Halsted.

Residents in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood have been making their concerns known on Sunday as the city discusses a plan to create a migrant shelter there.

There's certainly concern from some people living on the Far South Side as they say the city has failed to provide critical resources to the community before proposing a migrant shelter near the northwest corner of 115th and Halsted.

That's where some of the residents gathered on Sunday, making their voices heard in the old Jewel parking lot.

"The people here in the community, they're afraid they're going to lose jobs. They're afraid there won't be shelter for the homeless. And so, this is a big thing for this community," said Pastor Anthony Wilson.

They also mentioned disappointment in the proposal because there were previous discussions to develop affordable housing in that exact location. But, they say, those talks haven't progressed.

The proposed plan for the migrant shelter there is part of Mayor Brandon Johnson's hopes to offer a first stop for 1,000 incoming migrants. It would include massive heated tents.

ABC7 reached out to 21st Ward Alderman Ronnie Mosely for comment on the protest, but haven't heard back yet.

Previously, Mosely has said he's open to the idea, but wanted to allow residents of the ward to voice their concerns.

"The fact is, in the Roseland community, there's crime, violence, gangs. It's through the roof here," said community activist Patrick Gibbons. "And, we need to protect our own people before we take care of people from the outside."

Mosley has previously explained to his residents that $33 million in new federal funding can only be used toward migrant living costs.

The mayor is asking for around $200 million in the city's next budget to help cover the cost, which is about $5.6 million a month.

The committee on housing and real estate is expected to vote Monday on the city's proposal to buy the lot for a migrant shelter.