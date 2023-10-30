Committee approves acquisition of Morgan Park site for Chicago migrants; Council to vote Wednesday

A committee has approved the acquisition of a Morgan Park site at 115th and Halsted for migrants in Chicago; the full Council will vote Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With cold weather moving in, the Chicago City Council is looking to move ahead with plans to acquire land for an additional shelter for asylum seekers.

The Committee on Real Estate and Housing took up the issue Monday morning.

The city is taking a two-pronged approach to helping migrants as the temperatures plunge, like they did Sunday into Monday: short-term and longer-term.

At issue Monday morning before the committee were plans to turn an empty South Side property into a shelter for migrants, despite concerns by the alderman and members of the community.

The property in question is a former grocery store site at 115th and Halsted streets, where the city wants to set up a base camp tent shelter for migrants.

On Monday morning, the Real Estate and Housing Committee approved acquiring that property, which is being donated by Albertsons.

The community concerns centered on how this might affect the plans for an affordable housing development on that very site, where construction was set to begin next year.

The mayor's floor leader tried to allay concerns.

"People are able to see that these shelters are safe. People are able to see that they're accomplishing what they're set out to accomplish. And it's a short-term measure, right? That migrant shelter is not going to be there long-term; long-term what's going to be there is the Morgan Commons, and the Morgan Commons is going to be a housing development," 35th Ward Ald. Carlos Ramirez Rosa said.

To deal with the cold in the short-term, the city is now providing warming buses at 16 police stations where migrants are being housed, as well as at the landing site near Union Station, where the buses bringing the migrants to Chicago arrive.

"We need more than the warming buses, but we need to take everything we could get, right? You've got folks out in front of the police stations, like in literal small tents, so not anything insulated, not a lot of warmth. So I think, I think right now the conversations among who has units for folks to sleep in buildings, anything at all, would be helpful. So the warming buses are definitely welcome," 40th Ward Ald. Andre Vasquez said.

The full City Council is expected to approve the land acquisition on Wednesday. What's not clear at this point is when construction on the tent base could begin.

The mayor's office said Monday morning that the property would first need to be reviewed, and that could take approximately a week. After that, it could take approximately two weeks to get the base camp set up.

Alderman Ronnie Mosley, with the 21st Ward, released a statement early Monday that said:

"I'm highly disappointed by the City's intention to move forward with plans to erect a temporary asylum-seeking shelter on 115th and Halsted, despite community concerns. Last month, after our community expressed multiple concerns about this shelter, I co-sponsored ordinances that addressed these concerns and advocated for Aldermen to receive a 30-day notice of intentions to house migrants in their communities. Unfortunately, those have not yet passed.



"The 21st Ward will not tolerate the prioritization of a crisis over our needs and voices! Here is what I'm demanding from this administration. We need a full commitment to break ground on the Morgan Park Commons housing development in 2024 at the same site of the proposed shelter. I am also demanding support to complete the Beverly Ridge housing development and the capital improvements required at Julian High School and investments in the beautification of our ward.



"The administration says we can service Chicagoans and Asylum-Seekers in need. Consequently, I am calling for the 21st Ward to have a temporary shelter for Chicagoans so residents of this community can become more housing secure.



"Alongside these commitments to our community, it is still imperative that the City of Chicago and the State of Illinois continue to press the federal government for the necessary emergency resources to assist in this crisis. It's painful to know that there are millions of federal dollars and resources available but not given, forcing our city to attempt to solve a nationwide issue with strained resources.



"There are still many questions about safety, timelines, and care for our own residents that have not been answered. The 21st Ward deserves answers to these questions, and I will continue to fight for a true commitment to and investment in our community from this administration."