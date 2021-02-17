Missing dog who escaped Avondale vet found by CPD officer, reunited with owner

The 2-year-old German Shepherd had been missing in the Logan Square area since Saturday after he escaped his veterinarian's office.
His owner Nelly Roa said she had taken him to MedVet in Avondale for stitches and had to leave him there due to COVID-19 protocols. An hour later, she got a call from the clinic to say Toby was missing.
Roa and the vet clinic's staff searched for her beloved dog for days as a brutal winter storm bore down on Chicago, dropping over a foot of snow amid sub-zero wind-chills. Roa was worried Toby wouldn't survive the storm.
But Chicago police tweeted Wednesday that an officer had found Toby and reunited him with his owner.
A big thanks to Officer Soto for finding and reuniting Toby with their owner!! pic.twitter.com/7DrPhIUzP0— Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) February 17, 2021
"A big thanks to Officer Soto for finding and reuniting Toby with their owner!!" the CPD 14th District said in their tweet.
Roa said Toby is scared and has an injured paw, but it safe and in from the cold.
