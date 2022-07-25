CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has announced more information about the dates and lineups for three of the city's most popular free music festivals at Millennium Park.
The Chicago Jazz Festival will take place September 1-4.
Chicago's summer block party, Sundays on State, returns to Loop
Chicago's House Music Festival will run from September 15-18.
The World Music Festival Chicago will be from September 30t until October 9.
Chicago festivals 2022: See list of summer events in city, suburbs
For more information, visit MillenniumPark.org.
Chicago announces dates for Millennium Park music festivals
TOP STORIES
Show More