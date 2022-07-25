Arts & Entertainment

Chicago announces dates for Millennium Park music festivals

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago has announced more information about the dates and lineups for three of the city's most popular free music festivals at Millennium Park.

The Chicago Jazz Festival will take place September 1-4.

Chicago's House Music Festival will run from September 15-18.

The World Music Festival Chicago will be from September 30t until October 9.

For more information, visit MillenniumPark.org.
