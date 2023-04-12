NASCAR officials will hodl a virtual meeting about its Chicgao street race in Grant Park this summer.

NASCAR to hold virtual meeting about Chicago street race in Grant Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- NASCAR officials will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday on plans for this summer's Chicago Street Race.

Earlier this week, NASCAR and the city outlined upcoming street closures which will impact downtown traffic for weeks. The race will take place around Grant Park from July 1-2.

Wednesday night, residents will get their chance to ask officials directly about how the race will impact the community.

Representatives from NASCAR, the city, the park district, and others will be present and respond to questions from the community

The virtual meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Microsoft Teams.