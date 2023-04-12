NASCAR to hold virtual meeting about Chicago street race in Grant Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- NASCAR officials will hold a virtual meeting Wednesday on plans for this summer's Chicago Street Race.
Earlier this week, NASCAR and the city outlined upcoming street closures which will impact downtown traffic for weeks. The race will take place around Grant Park from July 1-2.
Wednesday night, residents will get their chance to ask officials directly about how the race will impact the community.
Street closures, parking restrictions surrounding Chicago NASCAR race released
Representatives from NASCAR, the city, the park district, and others will be present and respond to questions from the community
The virtual meeting begins at 6 p.m. on Microsoft Teams.