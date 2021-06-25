Navy Pier July 4th fireworks canceled again this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- For the second year in a row there will not be fireworks at Navy Pier on the Fourth of July.Organizers said the show requires months of planning, and with the state and city both just reopening earlier in June, there will not be enough preparation time.Navy Pier will have free live music, dance performances and other activities to celebrate Independence Day.Navy Pier reopened just before Memorial Day Weekend, welcoming people back to rides and attractions for the first time since March 2020.Their new hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday, through Labor Day. Parking is now tiered at hourly rates.