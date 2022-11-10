Aunt accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier to enter plea

The woman accused of pushing her nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier is expected to enter a plea Thursday.

Victoria Moreno is charged with first degree murder.

Police said she pushed three-year-old Josiah Bell into the lake in September, near Navy Pier. The boy died a week later.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, prosecutors said.

According to her defense attorneys, Moreno has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder, a condition for which she takes medication.

Prosecutors said Moreno took the child to the pier without his family's knowledge. She's being held without bail.