Chicago Navy Pier drowning: Charges upgraded after boy dies after allegedly being pushed into lake

Prosecutors said the child's aunt's charges could be upgraded following his death.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges against the woman accused of pushing her nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier have been upgraded, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said Tuesday morning.

Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines now faces first-degree murder charges in the incident.

CPD said 3-year-old Josiah Brown's aunt pushed him into the lake at Navy Pier last month.

Family members said Brown died days later.

Moreno was initially charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors had said Moreno's charges could be upgraded following Brown's death.

CPD said Brown was walking with Moreno on a path next to the lake when she pushed him in.

CPD also said Moreno did not attempt to rescue the boy.

Brown's family described the little boy as a "bundle of joy" who was "full of energy" and "loved his dad."

Moreno's bond was previously denied by a judge, and she is to have no contact with Brown's family.

She is due in bond court on the new charges at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.