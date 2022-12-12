WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Join the Countdown Chicago Dance Party!

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, December 12, 2022 6:51PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you want to dance in the new year like Terrell and Cheryl? Upload a video of your best moves and you could be featured on ABC 7's New Year's Eve show, Countdown Chicago.

That's right! Whether your favorite music is disco, hip hop, country or rock, grab your family and friends and record yourself dancing to your favorite song and then make sure you tune-in to ABC 7 on New Year's Eve starting at 11:25 p.m.

Countdown Chicago is sponsored by Sevierville, Tennessee - see yourself in Sevierville.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW