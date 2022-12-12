Join the Countdown Chicago Dance Party!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Do you want to dance in the new year like Terrell and Cheryl? Upload a video of your best moves and you could be featured on ABC 7's New Year's Eve show, Countdown Chicago.

That's right! Whether your favorite music is disco, hip hop, country or rock, grab your family and friends and record yourself dancing to your favorite song and then make sure you tune-in to ABC 7 on New Year's Eve starting at 11:25 p.m.

Countdown Chicago is sponsored by Sevierville, Tennessee - see yourself in Sevierville.