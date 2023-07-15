Proposed revamp of inspector general appointment process heads to full council vote

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Committee on Ethics unanimously passed an ordinance Thursday to fully revamp the process of selecting an inspector general. The proposed legislation, introduced by Ald. Matt Martin (47th Ward), would bring urgency and accountability to the city's process for filling a vacant inspector general position.

The Better Government Association found that the city's current process for replacing an inspector general lacks hard deadlines, relies on a private search firm with little public disclosure, does not provide for an interim or acting inspector general, and creates a second vacancy by ending the term of the deputy inspector general for public safety at the time the IG leaves office.

The new proposal provides deadlines for nomination, requires disclosure of any search firm hired by the city to recruit a new IG; provides for the IG office's general counsel to serve as interim Inspector General if needed during the search, and provides continuity in the office by allowing the deputy for public safety to continue serving in the absence of an IG.

The ordinance now heads to the full council for passage next week. Better Government Association Director of Policy Bryan Zarou join ABC7 to discuss the proposed changes.