Bicyclist struck, killed in East Side hit-and-run, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a bicyclist was struck and killed early Thursday morning in a hit-and-run incident in the city's East Side neighborhood.

According to CPD, the bicyclist was in the 9900-block of South Avenue L around 6:15 a.m. when he was struck by what witnesses described as a black SUV. The driver did not stop.

The bicyclist was killed. Chicago police said they do not know if the vehicle was damaged in the crash.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information about this crash to contact the Major Accident Investigative Unit at 312-745-4521.

No further details have been released.