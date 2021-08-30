CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were robbed and beaten in River North over the weekend as bystanders looked on and took video, video shows.
Video from the city's POD security camera, first obtained by CWB, shows the scene in the 400-block of State Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday There is no rush to stop the attack.
Residents and businesses said incidents like it are becoming more common in River North and the Near North Side.
"I think the video is brutal," said Steven Levy, president of Sudler Property Management. "What we're seeing today is the complete breakdown of a civilized society and these issues should be addressed by public officials."
The owner of the 7-11 on the corner showed video of the late night crowds in the story. She said employees have quit out of fear for their safety.
Gary Kolesar, who lives in the neighborhood said he avoids that particular area.
"This is the only area in Streeterville that I don't feel comfortable," he said.
Sudler Property Management oversees nearly 40,000 residential units in the area.
"I've heard from many residents. They are concerned. Several have said they are afraid to go out at night," Levy said.
The spike in crime led 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly to write a strongly worded letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
"I am writing this to express my extreme frustration and concerns with the lack of overnight police resources downtown, and the dramatic spike in violent crime in our tourism and hospitality district at night," the letter read in part.
The Cook County Sheriff's Office will now have a more visible presence in the area, helping Chicago police.
"If we see something we can help out in, we will," said Chief Leo Schmitz. "We are there to deter. Howpefully we're deterring crime while we're there."
2 men beaten in River North as others watch on, all caught on video
CHICAGO CRIME
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News