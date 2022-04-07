Woman critically injured by falling debris from building in West Town, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago officials said a woman was critically injured when she was struck by a piece of a building that fell on her.
Chicago police said at about 6 p.m. in the 1200-block of North Milwaukee Avenue, at the intersection of North Ashland Avenue, a 22-year-old woman was struck by falling debris from a nearby commercial building.
Police said she suffered a laceration to her head and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
Officials did not specify what exactly struck her, or whether it was part of a building's faade. They also did not specify which building at that intersection was involved, just saying it was a "commercial building."
Police said a vehicle driving on Milwaukee was also struck by the falling debris. The driver was not injured, according to CPD.
