3 hurt in Washington Park bar shooting, Chicago police say

Two men were shot and a woman was hit by broken glass in a Friday night bar shooting in Washington Park, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three people were hurt after a man opened fire inside a bar Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood.

It happened in the 200 block of East Garfield Blvd at what appears to be the Odyssey II Lounge.

Two men were shot and rushed to University of Chicago Hospital. One of those victims remains in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

The third victim, a 48-year-old woman, suffered cuts when she was hit by broken glass. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police said they know the identity of the gunman but so far he is not in custody.