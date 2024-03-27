2 wanted for posing as utility company in Indiana home invasion, Lake County Sheriff's Office says

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two men are wanted for robbing a home while posing as Northern Indiana Public Service Company employees, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

The incident happened on Tuesday at a home in Lake Dalecarlia in southern Lake County.

The men restrained her and ransacked the home, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 1-800-750-2746.

NIPSCO representatives said they are aware of scammers pretending to be NIPSCO employees.

Residents with questions about people claiming to represent the company should call the utility's customer care team at 1-800-464-772.

