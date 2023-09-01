US Transportation Sec. Pete Buttigieg visits O'Hare Airport head of busy Labor Day travel weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- O'Hare Airport has been pretty busy on Friday, with travelers getting ready to fly ahead of the holiday weekend.

Some are going to see family, and others are heading overseas. But, all of them said the same thing: get here early and be patient.

LaDonna Stephens and her husband, Andre, have been getting ready to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary.

"We are headed to Cancun with all our family and friends with us," Stephens said. "Get there early. Have a smile on your face and be ready for a wonderful weekend."

The TSA is expecting to screen 14 million people this weekend. That's up 11% from last year, with Friday expected to be the most bustling day at airports.

United predicted a record-breaking 2.8 million people will fly the friendly skies this weekend.

Chicago's Mike Corrigan and his two boys were all packed up to see family this weekend.

"Getting out of the city, a little bit aways. Spending some R &R time out in Ohio," said Mike Corrigan, who is traveling to Ohio. "Get out there on time man. Today's not too bad. They are doing a good job getting us through."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visited O'Hare on Friday morning and said flight cancellations are down to 1.6% this year from 2.6% last year.

Buttigieg said his department is working to protect travelers from unexpected cancellations.

"When flights were canceled or significantly changed and passengers no longer wished to travel, we have helped them get over $2.5 billion and counting in refunds," Buttigieg said.

And, on the roads, Illinois highways officials believe nearly 8 million people will hop in the car this weekend, with Friday seeing the highest traffic volumes.

If you are driving on Friday, Triple A said the worst time to travel is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The sooner you leave, the better.