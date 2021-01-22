ohare airport

Small plane lands safely at O'Hare after losing tire over Jefferson Park home

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A small plane flying from Michigan landed safely at O'Hare Airport after losing a tire midair, which landed in a yard on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Chicago aviation officials said O'Hare was notified shortly after 6:15 p.m. that a plan landing on Runway 28Center was causing a lot of sparks from the left side. When emergency crews responded, they found the left landing gear was missing.

Two crew and five passengers were on the plane and no injuries were reported, aviation officials said.

The plane is registered to Boutique Air and was flying from Ironwood, Mich. A manager at Boutique Air confirmed the plane landed safely at O'Hare.

Chicago police were called by a Jefferson Park resident who found the airplane tire in the yard of his home, and believed it had bounced off the house before landing. Police said they found the tire on the sidewalk.

No one was injured where the tire landed either, officials said.

It was not immediately clear how the tire became detached. An investigation by the FAA with CDA and CPD is ongoing.
