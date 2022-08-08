Chicago Park District fall camp 2022 online registration opens Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Park District will launch online registration for 2022 fall programs Monday.

Activities include arts and crafts, homework time, sports, wellness and nature activities.

Most programs will begin the week of September 12 and run through December 11.

For park programs at McFetridge Sports Center, Morgan Park Sports Center, Addams Park, and Dr. Conrad Worrill Track & Field at Gately Park, online registration begins on Tuesday, 16. In-person registration will take place on Saturday. Programs at these facilities run from the week of September 6 through October 30.

The Park District will also continue to offer virtual programming, including American Sign Language, yoga, ceramics, pre-teen club, film club, Bingo and more.

For more information and to register, visit www.ChicagoParkDistrict.com.