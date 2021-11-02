chicago park district

Chicago Park District report finds major failings in investigating sexual misconduct allegations

EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago Park District interim head vows to 'clean house' after explosive report

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another devastating report found the Chicago Park District managers did not take timely action on reports of sexual misconduct, bullying and harassment by victims.

The report from the Arnold & Porter law firm details serious allegations that former park district head Mike Kelly and his management team failed to forward complaints from at least two of the lifeguards who detailed their concerns to management two years ago. Eventually they did, months later at the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: Chicago Park District CEO Michael Kelly resigns amid lifeguard sexual harassment probe

But those complaints, which included drinking on the job by supervisors and a code of silence that prevented people from speaking out or taking action, got bogged down or, worse, ignored by an investigatory regime ill equipped to handle them.

Avis LaVelle, president of the park district's board of commissioners, claimed she had no idea how rotten the culture was under her.

"I don't think any commissioner, anybody that has ever sat on that seat or on the board, had any idea of what was going on," she said.

Interim superintendent Rosa Escareno is vowing to clean house based on the report's findings. So far, that has meant the firing of Kelly and his team. She has also promised the complainants mentioned in the report will have easy access to resources to help them overcome their pain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoback of the yardsbullyingsexual misconductharassmentsexual harassmentchicago park district
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PARK DISTRICT
Ex-Chicago lifeguard supervisor charged with sexually assaulting teen
Chicago Park District to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for employees
Chicago Park District CEO Michael Kelly resigns
New Bears stadium won't be paid for by IL taxpayers, Pritzker says
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial continues
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Michelle Wu Boston mayor: Barrington native 1st woman in top job
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News