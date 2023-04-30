Registration for Chicago Park District programs this summer opens Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week, people can begin registering for the Chicago Park District's "Summertime in the Parks" program.

Registration opens Monday.

The programs will run from late June until early August.

They offer families and residents of all ages an opportunity to have fun, learn new skills and collaborate with neighbors in neighborhood parks across the city.

"We have the best deal in town for the whole family to play, learn new skills, and collaborate with neighbors, making the parks the premier resource in Chicago for anyone looking to stay active within their communities," said Rosa Escareño, Chicago Park District superintendent and CEO.

Visit ChicagoParkDistrict.com for more information.