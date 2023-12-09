Chicago police search for driver wanted in deadly West Garfield Park pedestrian hit-and-run crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV that fled the scene on the city's West Side Friday night.

The female victim, whose age was not immediately known, was walking in the roadway around 9:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Congress Parkway in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when they were hit by a vehicle, Chicago police said.

The victim was take to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers said the driver of the car that hit the victim did not stay at the scene. The vehicle fed northbound on South Kildare Avenue.

Police are now searching for the driver. The wanted vehicle is a red 2011 Dodge Durango SUV.

No further information about the crime was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood