Pizza City, USA tours show you the best in Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Pizza City USA Tours show you the best in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's just like old times on Eyewitness News as former food reporter Steve Dolinsky joined ABC7 Chicago to talk about good food.

Dolinksy has earned the title of authoritative source on the subject of pizza in Chicago.

Starting Memorial Day weekend, he is resuming his Pizza City, USA tours, showing visitors the best of the city!

Dolinsky shows pizza lovers that there is more than just deep-dish and tavern style offered in the windy city.

RELATED: Delicious & Different: Exploring Chicago pizza styles
Chicago has a lot more to offer than deep dish pizza. Pizza salad, double decker and pizza covered in pickles are just some of the delicious pies that are "outside the box."



The tours will run through October, with four tours every weekend. Both walking and bus tours available.

For Dolinsky fans, you can get a tour by the man himself this Saturday!

He's already got one book out, "The Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide" and plans to release another one later this year.
