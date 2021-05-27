Pizza City, USA tours show you the best in Chicago

Dolinksy has earned the title of authoritative source on the subject of pizza in Chicago.
Starting Memorial Day weekend, he is resuming his Pizza City, USA tours, showing visitors the best of the city!
Dolinsky shows pizza lovers that there is more than just deep-dish and tavern style offered in the windy city.
The tours will run through October, with four tours every weekend. Both walking and bus tours available.
For Dolinsky fans, you can get a tour by the man himself this Saturday!
He's already got one book out, "The Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide" and plans to release another one later this year.