Lawsuit filed on behalf of Chicago 'Playpen' boating accident victim who lost legs

The woman who suffered a life-changing injury in a boat accident near Navy Pier is now out of the hospital.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Chicago mother who lost both her feet in a boating accident in Chicago's 'Playpen' in Lake Michigan.

Lana Batochir was seriously injured after a boat crashed into a raft that she was on with her friends in August.

The accident happened late in the afternoon on Aug. 13 as the captain of a rented yacht struggled with a malfunctioning anchor and began drifting, according to a preliminary accident report.

To correct the drifting, the captain placed the boat in reverse and it smashed into a floating raft. Some people on the raft fell into the water, and Batochir and another woman got caught in the yacht's propeller. The other woman lost a finger and cut her arm.

Batochir said her husband saved her life by pulling her from the water. She underwent a double amputation of her legs below her knees.

In the lawsuit, her lawyer said her injuries were entirely preventable.

The owner of Aqualeisure, the boat's operator and captain are named in the suit. ABC7 has reached out for comment but have not yet heard back.