Body pulled from water hours after person goes missing from 'Playpen,' Lake Michigan

Boat accident Chicago: Coast Guard also brought unconscious person to shore in critical condition; some concerns about safety

Chicago fire crews pulled a body from the lake on the North Side early Thursday morning, hours after a person went missing from the "Playpen."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A body has been pulled from Montrose Harbor, hours after a person went missing in the water in Chicago's "Playpen" area of Lake Michigan Wednesday night, according to CPD.

The body of a male of unknown age was discovered in the 200-block of West Montrose Drive just after 12:20 a.m. Thursday. Chicago fire crews took it to Weiss Memorial Hospital, where the individual was pronounced dead.

CFD could not immediately confirm that this is the person missing from the "Playpen."

Another person is in critical condition after becoming unconscious on the same boat, near Oak Street Beach, Wednesday night.

Police said shortly before 7 p.m., their marine unit responded to a report that a person allegedly fell off a boat in the "Playpen" near the Jardine Water filtration plant.

When officers arrived, they began looking for the missing person.

Police also said the Coast Guard brought an unconscious person who had been on that same boat to shore. That person was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The marine unit searched the lake for the missing person, but the search was suspended for the night. It is expected to resume Thursday morning.

The Coast Guard said the missing person was wearing a red shirt and blue jean shorts.

This incident with the "Playpen" comes amid growing concerns about safety in that part of the lake.

Just last weekend, a mother was seriously hurt when she was sucked under a boat that crashed into a raft she was on with friends.

Lana Batochir just underwent a double amputation of her legs, below her knees.

She's also hired attorneys who are launching their own investigation and considering a lawsuit.