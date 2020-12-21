Chicago's top attorney resigns amid botched police raid fallout; Mayor Lightfoot to address resignation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=8856960" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raiding wrong addresses has cost the city lots of money in legal fees settlements and good will.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's top attorney Mark Flessner has resigned after trying to block release of a video showing a botched Chicago police raid last year.Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Sunday that she accepted the resignation of the corporation counsel effective immediately. Mayor Lightfoot will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to address the resignation.Lightfoot went on to thank Flessner for his service, but also said "I am committed to a full review of everything that occurred surrounding this incident, will take corrective action where appropriate, and will hold people accountable."The resignation follows a botched Chicago police raid that occurred last year.Last week, it came to light that the city's law department tried to block the police body cam video of the raid on an innocent woman's home from being released.The body footage shows an innocent woman, Anjanette Young, handcuffed, with no clothes on.As head of the city's law department, it was Flessner who signed off on the legal filing that sought to stop the public from seeing the video.In a statement, Flessner denied being part of a cover up.Young's lawyer Keenen Saulter said he had no comment on Flessner's resignation Sunday.Lightfoot admitted Thursday that she knew about thewith no clothes on. She called what happened in that home a "colossal failure" and has ordered changes to make sure it doesn't happen again.As head of the city's law department, it was Flessner who signed off on the legal filing that sought to stop the public from seeing Young, in clear distress, standing handcuffed and naked for over 40 minutes as police officers executed a search warrant on her home.It is expected he will be filing a lawsuit against both the city and the police department on Young's behalf in coming days. d