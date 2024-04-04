WATCH LIVE

Chicago police searching for suspects in string of armed robberies at North, West Side businesses

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 4, 2024 2:00AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents about a string of recent armed robberies on the city's North, Northwest and West Sides.

A video and photos of the suspects have been released by the Chicago Police Department.

The crimes happened in the Logan Square, Bucktown, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, West Loop and Wicker Park neighborhoods.

In each crime, the suspects enter a business armed with guns and demand money, police said. The suspects also stole items from the store and robbed clerks and customers inside the store.

The armed robberies happened at the following locations and times.

  • 2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on March 5 at 4:07 a.m.
  • 2300 block of North Damen Avenue on March 5 at 4:27 a.m.
  • 1100 block of West Diversey Avenue on March 5 at 4:38 a.m.
  • 2000 block of North Halsted Street on March 5 at 4:40 a.m.
  • 0-100 block of South Aberdeen Street on March 5 at 5:24 a.m.
  • 3200 block of West Armitage Avenue on March 7 at 1:30 a.m.
  • 1500 block of North Hoyne Avenue on March 7 at 3:37 a.m.

No further information about the crimes were immediately available.

