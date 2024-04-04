Chicago police searching for suspects in string of armed robberies at North, West Side businesses

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning residents about a string of recent armed robberies on the city's North, Northwest and West Sides.
A video and photos of the suspects have been released by the Chicago Police Department.
The crimes happened in the Logan Square, Bucktown, Lakeview, Lincoln Park, West Loop and Wicker Park neighborhoods.
In each crime, the suspects enter a business armed with guns and demand money, police said. The suspects also stole items from the store and robbed clerks and customers inside the store.
The armed robberies happened at the following locations and times.
No further information about the crimes were immediately available.
