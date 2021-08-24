officer injured

Chicago police officer critically hurt in shooting that killed Ella French out of hospital

CPD Supt. Brown asked Chicagoans to pray for Yanez, Ella French family
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CPD officer hurt in shooting that killed Ella French out of hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago police officer who was seriously hurt in the shooting that killed his partner, Officer Ella French, is now out of the hospital.

Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. is continuing his recovery at a rehab facility.

WATCH: Supt. Brown provides update on injured officer


Injured officer Carlos Yanez Jr. has been transferred to rehab, CPD Supt. Brown said.



Police Superintendent David Brown is asking everyone to keep Yanez and his family, and French's family, in thoughts and prayers.

While French was laid to rest last week, Yanez spoke from his hospital bed, thanking those who have supported him, made donations and prayed for him.

Yanez was critically hurt in the Aug. 7 shooting.

SEE MORE: Wounded Chicago police officer speaks from hospital as he struggles with losing partner Ella French
CPD Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. speaks from the hospital as he continues to recover from a fatal shooting that took the life of his partner Ella French



The two CPD officers were shot earlier this month when they pulled over 22-year-old Eric Morgan in West Englewood, Chicago police said. Morgan's brother, 21-year-old Emonte, and a woman were in the vehicle at the time, according to CPD.

Emonte allegedly killed French and shot Yanez three times, according to police. Both brothers have been charged.

As of last week, Yanez only had use of his left eye and right arm.

RELATED: Fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French laid to rest after being killed in line of duty

Just a week before the shooting, Yanez was dancing with his wife and son at his niece's quinceanera. His family said he has a big heart, wanting to help the kids he met on the job in Englewood.

The Yanez family has set up a GoFundMe to help with his recovery.
