Chicago police officer charged with wire fraud, theft: Cook County court records

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer has been charged with theft and wire fraud, Cook County court documents show.Elise Middleton, 53, of Chicago, serves as an officer in the 14th District, according to court records.She was charged with felony wire fraud and theft after she allegedly sent a fraudulent email in August of last year, asking a Massachusetts resident to wire her over $2,000 under the guise of becoming an ambassador for an energy drink company, records show. Once wired, the money was reportedly withdrawn from Middleton's account.The victim was also sent a fraudulent check worth over $2,000 in the process, according to court documents.If convicted, Middleton could face two to five years in prison.She has no relevant criminal history, according to the records.Cook County court officials asked that an "appropriate bond" be set and she surrender her passport, FOID card and weapons.The Chicago Police Department, Bureau of Internal Affairs is investigating the incident.