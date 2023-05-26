New Inspector General's report finds failures in Chicago police accountability system

An Inspector General's report found structural failures in the Chicago Police Department's accountability system, especially regarding false reports.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new Inspector General's report found structural failures in the Chicago Police Department's accountability system.

The city's IG specifically looked at the department's enforcement of Rule 14, which prohibits CPD members from making false reports. The IG's office found members who violated that rule were allowed to stay in positions of trust.

The report found that CPD currently or recently employed more than 100 members with histories of making false reports. It also found issues with the department's Bureau of Internal Affairs policies, which the ID said contributed to the under-enforcement of Rule 14.

In a statement, CPD said in part, "Our sworn and civilian members are expected to act with integrity as we work to build and maintain credibility and trust among the communities we serve."

It added it has taken the Inspector General's recommendations under consideration and has already made progress to implement several of them.