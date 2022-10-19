Burglary suspect barricaded in Edgewater apartment complex; SWAT on scene, CPD says

Chicago police said the incident has been going on for hours, and residents are asked to stay away.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A burglary suspect who might be armed is barricaded in an Edgewater apartment Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

CPD said the incident began about 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the 6000-block of North Winthrop Avenue.

A male suspect, who is possibly armed with a firearm, barricaded himself inside an apartment in a multi-unit apartment complex, police said.

He is believed to have been involved in a burglary, according to CPD.

A SWAT team is on the scene, and residents were asked to stay away from the heavy police activity.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.