2 men injured after falling onto CTA Red Line tracks at Howard during fight, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two men suffered minor injuries after getting into a fight at a CTA Red Line stop and then falling onto the tracks.Chicago police said at about 7:10 p.m., they were called to the Howard Red Line train station for a report of a battery on the platform.CPD said a 17-year-old boy and a 64-year-old man got into a verbal fight that then turned physical. During the fight they fell onto the tracks and were both injured.The 17-year-old was injured on his left hand and taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.The 64-year-old was injured on his forearm and taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.Police did not give details on what type of injuries the men sustained.An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing.