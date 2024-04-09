Chicago civilian police oversight commission has long way to go as vacancies remain, president says

The CCPSA plays a direct role in hiring the Chicago Police Department superintendent and the head of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was the fatal shooting of a high school classmate by Chicago police that motivated Anthony Driver to make police oversight by the community his life work.

As president of the citywide Community Commission on Public Safety and Accountability, Driver told the City Club on Tuesday that the year-old agency has a long way to go.

"Progress to an extent, yes, but it's hard for me to feel accomplished with how much work I have to do," Driver said.

The commission, known as CCPSA, plays a direct role in hiring the police superintendent and the head of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

CCPSA members are nominated by 22 new police district councils. Three citizens are elected for each police district. But in the past year, vacancies have remained for some councils and there have been reports of discord among council members.

"This is a big government body of 66 people. People are not going to see eye-to-eye. It's all new. They are finding their footing as we are finding our footing. This is something that was fought for 50 years, and it's not perfect," Driver said.

Driver said the police district councils mirror the contention going on in society. Anger about public safety was brought directly by residents to Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling on Monday night during a CCPSA monthly meeting. Driver calls it progress

"The public didn't have that right two years ago. Because CCPSA exists, people now have the right to address the superintendent directly," Driver said.

Moving forward, Driver is confident the commission and the police district councils will improve with time. He expects more resources from the city. Driver said the commissions and the districts will become mainstays of public safety in Chicago.