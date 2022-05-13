Englewood STEM High School English teacher celebrates Golden Apple Award with dance

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teacher got a big surprise on Thursday.
She received the Golden Apple Award, which honors exceptional teachers across Illinois.
Sharon Ponder-Ballard teaches English at Englewood STEM High School. She was quite excited about receiving this award and has every reason to be. Ponder-Ballard reacted to the honor with a celebratory dance.
She is one of just 10 Illinois teachers recognized this year.
